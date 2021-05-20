newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meigs County, OH

Meigs, RV headed to sectional finals

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Meigs baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit for the team’s first postseason victory since 2018, with the 13th-seeded Marauders defeating 20th-seeded guest Belpre 6-4 on Wednesday in Rocksprings. The Marauders (14-8) — who try for their first sectional title since 2016 on Saturday at fourth-seeded Westfall — were up 1-0 after back-to-back two-out doubles from Andrew Dodson and Ethan Stewart in the opening inning. The Golden Eagles (10-14) tied the game at one in the top of the third inning, and then took a 4-1 lead with a two-out rally in the fourth. Meigs pulled even with the guests in the fifth inning, with four straight two-out hits by Wyatt Hoover, Caleb Burnem, Hunter Wood and Theron Ebberts. In the following inning, Stewart singled home Lucas Finlaw for the go-ahead run, and eventually scored an insurance run. Belpre had one hit in the seventh, but left the potential tying run at the plate. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs , striking out seven. Jacob Smeeks took the loss in 1.1 innings of relief for Belpre, striking out two. Wood, Dodson, Stewart and Hoover had two hits each to lead the MHS offense, with Finlaw scoring a team-best two runs. Dylan Cox and Matt Bayne had two hits each for Belpre, with Bayne also scoring twice.

www.mydailytribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Waverly, OH
County
Meigs County, OH
City
Belpre, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Sectional#Home Game#Golden Eagles#Panthers#Hit Singles#River Valley#Marauders#Wood Dodson Stewart#Mhs#Lynchburg Clay#Division Iii#Raiders#Fairland#Barber Harkins Horner#Rvhs#Lchs#Patriots#Pphs#Kyelar Morrow Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Meigs County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Peebles tops Lady Tornadoes, 14-4

In the end, it was just too much at the start. Host Peebles built leads of 3-0, 9-1 and 13-4 through each of the first three frames and eventually wrapped up a wire-to-wire win in six innings Thursday with a 14-4 decision over Southern in a Division IV sectional final in Adams County. The visiting Lady Tornadoes (8-15) were never closer than they were in the top of the second after Cassidy Roderus blasted a 2-out solo homer to center for a 3-1 contest. Kassidy Chaney delivered a 2-RBI double in the third that plated Kayla Evans and Michelle Camp, then Chaney scored on a Lily Allen double that closed the deficit down to 9-4 midway through three. PHS — after scoring four times in the third for a 9-run edge — went scoreless over the next two frames, but a Baylie Johnston single with two outs in the sixth allowed Marisa Moore to come home with the game-clinching run. The Lady Indians outhit SHS by a 14-8 overall margin, with Southern also committing the only three errors of the contest. Chaney, Roderus and Emily Barber paced the Lady Tornadoes with two hits apiece. Johnston led Peebles with three hits and also knocked in three runs and scored three times.
Meigs County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

White Falcons outlast Charleston Catholic, 10-8

Finally, some good fortunes … and against the Irish no less. Wahama snapped a 3-game losing skid on Wednesday night with a wire-to-wire 10-8 victory over host Charleston Catholic in a non-conference matchup. The White Falcons (5-7) led 2-0 after an inning of play as an Ethan Gray sacrifice fly and a Trey Ohlinger single resulted in RBIs, then the guests extended their lead out to 4-1 midway through the fifth. The Irish, however, countered with two scores to close the gap back down to a run, but WHS answered by sending 11 hitters to the plate in the top of the sixth — which resulted in six runs on seven hits and a pair of CCHS errors for a 10-3 cushion. The Irish scored a run in the sixth and tacked on four more scores in the home half of the seventh, but ultimately left the bases loaded with nobody out in the frame. Wahama outhit the hosts by a 14-8 overall margin and both teams committed three errors apiece. Bryce Zuspan picked up the win after allowing one run, three hits and a walk over four innings of work. Ethyn Barnitz paced WHS with three hits and three runs scored, while Gray, Ohlinger, Logan Roach, Aaron Henry and Zachary Fields each chipped in two safeties. Gray also led the guests with four RBIs. Armstrong led Charleston Catholic with two hits and Hufford knocked in a team-best two RBIs.
Meigs County, OHAthens Messenger

Offense leads N-Y to win at Southern

RACINE — Nelsonville-York's bats were alive in Monday's trip to Meigs County. The Buckeyes recorded 15 hits in a 14-7 win at Southern. The win avenges a 5-4 loss to Southern back on March 29. Nelsonville-York (5-15) had seven different players record a hit. Sydne Rawlins hit a home run,...
Meigs County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Celebrating the return of baseball, softball

OHIO VALLEY — Baseball and softball teams from high schools in Meigs and Gallia counties are doing what was unthinkable at this time last year – completing their seasons and heading into tournament play. Pictured are photos representing each high school in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area to celebrate the return of this rite of spring and significant accomplishment by local athletes.