Top ‘Seinfeld’ writer says Kramer would be in QAnon now — and antifa

An actor has re-imagined Moira Rose, the iconic Schitt’s Creek character portrayed by Catherine O'Hara, as the voice of a GPS navigation system.Michael Judson Berry recently shared the skit on social media, in response to a tweet wondering what Moira would sound like as a GPS narrator.“It might be something like this,” Berry wrote, sharing a two-minute clip illustrating his take.Berry toldThe Huffington Post that his impression of Moira started out as a joke with his friends, who, like him, are fans of the CBC sitcom.In the video, Berry imitates Moira’s characteristic affect and diction, as well as her...