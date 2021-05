As many as 200 Indian workers from marginalised communities were allegedly lured to New Jersey in the US where they were forced to work 12 hours a day at $1.20 (85p) an hour to help build a Hindu temple, a lawsuit has claimed.The case was filed by five of them in the US District Court in Newark on behalf of more than 200 Indian construction workers. They alleged “shocking violations” of the most basic laws applicable to workers in the US including those prohibiting forced labour.The lawsuit accuses their employer, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), and related...