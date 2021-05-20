newsbreak-logo
Globalist Klaus Schwab Called for Implantable “Global Health Pass” Microchip Back in 2016

Stillness in the Storm
stillnessinthestorm.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Ethan Huff) More than five years ago, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab gave an interview in which he promised that an implantable “global health pass” microchip would be unveiled within the next 10 years to track and control all of humanity. Even though the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) had...

stillnessinthestorm.com
