Globalist Klaus Schwab Called for Implantable “Global Health Pass” Microchip Back in 2016

There is a bitter enemy of freedom and constitutional government walking among men today, admittedly one of many. But he wields an inordinate amount of power and influence among those who believe as he does--- those ultra-wealthy and powerful influencers of governments and C.E.O.’s of large multi-national corporations who meet annually in Davos, Switzerland, but who care little for their citizens or for free and constitutional government. His name is Klaus Schwab. He has lived for most of his life in Switzerland, but he was born in Ravensburg, Germany in 1938, in Hitler’s “Third Reich”, which has been chillingly described by David Icke as, “A police state regime built on fear and violence, on brainwashing and control, on propaganda and lies, on industrialism and eugenics, on dehumanization and ‘disinfection’, on a chilling and grandiose vision of a ‘New Order’ that would last a thousand years.”