The Biden Honeymoon is Definitely Over

(John Green) Joe Biden has had his 100-day honeymoon. People were bound to start complaining eventually. But then something at the gas station caught my attention. As I was filling my car, I noticed that someone had put a sticky note on the gas pump. It read, “Prices Compliments of Joe Biden.” When I told a friend about it, he commented that those notes have been appearing around town. It gave me a good laugh, but in the back of my head, I was wondering if this was something more than normal grumbling about the government. Was something different this time?