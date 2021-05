One of Nebraska’s wide receivers entered the transfer portal on Saturday morning, as Demariyon Houston announced he was entering the transfer portal. “I want to begin by saying thank you to the Nebraska football coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at a great school with rich traditions,” Houston posted to social media. “To my professors, thank you for providing me with a great educational opportunity. To the Husker friends, family and fans, thank you for always supporting me. Unfortunately things have not transpired how I intended, therefore I am now looking for a new place to call home and officially entering the Transfer Portal.”