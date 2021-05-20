newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

New Poll Suggests Democrats are Headed for Election Bloodbath in 2022 Mid-Terms

By Stillness in the Storm
stillnessinthestorm.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Kyle Becker) The 2022 mid-terms should be a reckoning for the Democratic Party, which is pushing one of the most radical, authoritarian agendas in U.S. history. Whether it is the immigration crisis, the horrible jobs report, growing inflation, gas shortages, and an absentee president who shows up to answer to the American people only marginally more often than a groundhog shows up for Groundhog Day, the Biden administration has been a complete and unmitigated disaster from the get-go.

stillnessinthestorm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Bloodbath#Gop Voters#Leads New Gop Poll#Republicans#The Democratic Party#Becker News#American#Democracy Corps#The Washington Examiner#The White House#A Democratic Party#The Storm Editor#Big Tech#Patreon#Rss Reader Or Service#Feedly#Greader#Stillness#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsKEYT

Ron DeSantis is on a path to 2024. Democrats have a chance to blow it up.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a clear pathway to running for president in 2024, emerging from the coronavirus pandemic as the most recognizable Republican governor in the country. But Democrats, hoping to reverse years of letdown in marquee races and mismanagement inside the state party, are eager to stop the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheWeek

The collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinking

We've been hearing about it for years from NeverTrump Republican officeholders and likeminded pundits — and it's reaching a crescendo once again as members of the House GOP move to defenestrate Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for failing to demonstrate sufficient fealty to former President Donald Trump. I'm talking about the claim that the Republican Party is doomed, sinking, headed for electoral oblivion because of its enthusiastic embrace of a corrupt, lying, and bigoted carnival barker who repels far more voters than he attracts.
Presidential ElectionRochester Sentinel

Poll: Majority of voters blame Biden for border ‘crisis’

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration continues to wrestle with an influx of people illegally crossing the southern border, new polling shows Americans are unhappy with the president's handling of the issue. Polling released Tuesday from Rasmussen reports that roughly two-thirds of Americans think "the current situation with...
Presidential Electiongoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Senate Republicans to Biden Education Department: Withdraw Proposal to Skew U.S. History and Civics Toward “a Politicized and Divisive Agenda”

May 4, 2021 - Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) joined Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and more than 30 members of the Senate Republican Conference in a letter. to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requesting the withdrawal of the Department’s “Proposed Priorities” on American history...
Presidential ElectionClick2Houston.com

Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response, poll suggests

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is plunging into the next phase of his administration with the steady approval of a majority of Americans, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden is buoyed in particular by the public's broad backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Immigrationamericasvoice.org

New Polling of Latino Voters: “Failure Isn’t An Option”

Democrats need to deliver on immigration this year. New battleground polling of Latino voters underscores why Democrats need to use their majority to deliver on immigration reform this year. The poll, featuring responses of more than 1,800 Latino voters in battleground states and districts across the country, was conducted by...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Carmichael Suggests a Plan for Republicans to Inflict Pressure on the Billionaire and CEO Class of Democrats

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to weigh in on the effort to replace Liz Cheney with Elise Stefanick on the GOP House Conference Committee and reveals his plan to put pressure on the elite classes of Democrats.
Electionsfreedomwire.com

Poll: Democrats And Minorities Want To Recall Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom is hanging on to the governor’s office only by a thread, and meanwhile, his whole voter base seems to be turning against him as his recall effort progresses. According to a surprising statewide California survey conducted by the California GOP last month, a significant number of...
Presidential Electioncoloradopolitics.com

Griswold, Bennet join Democrats' bid for new national election law

The rest of the country could learn a lot about fair and safe elections from Colorado, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said on a national press call Thursday with other Democratic election officials discussing voting, partisan politics and dark money. Thursday's call, organized by left-leaning organizations, comes ahead of the...
Presidential ElectionWorld Socialist Web Site

US Republicans push ahead with attacks on voting rights

In the latest assault on the democratic rights of millions of people, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump acolyte, signed Senate Bill 90 into law Thursday after it passed the Republican-dominated Florida legislature earlier this week. The anti-democratic measure is one of hundreds that have been advanced by Republican-led state legislatures across the country following former President Donald Trump’s attempted coup on January 6.
Ohio Statewosu.org

Polling Suggests Ohio Voters Favor Easing, Not Tightening Voting Laws

A recent poll suggests Republican lawmakers in Ohio are a bit out of step when it comes to a package of new voting restrictions. Last week Ohio Republicans joined state lawmakers around the country in proposing major revisions to the voting system. New polling suggests voters would support some of its provisions, like improving the registration process at the bureau of motor vehicles.
Presidential ElectionTucson Weekly

Poll: Majority of Voters Supports Biden Infrastructure and Care Plan

A new poll shows bipartisan support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and care plan in key states, according to Data for Progress. From the end of April to early May, Data for Progress, a think tank and political advocacy group, surveyed an average of 642 likely voters in each of 10 key states - Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

House Republicans head to the polls

CHIPS AHOY -- Rep. Elise Stefanik is probably going to be House Republicans’ new conference chair. But of course, with the House Freedom Caucus around, there had to be a wrinkle - enter Rep. Chip Roy. Roy (R-Texas) almost certainly knows he won’t be the conference chair, but the Texas...