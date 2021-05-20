New Poll Suggests Democrats are Headed for Election Bloodbath in 2022 Mid-Terms

(Kyle Becker) The 2022 mid-terms should be a reckoning for the Democratic Party, which is pushing one of the most radical, authoritarian agendas in U.S. history. Whether it is the immigration crisis, the horrible jobs report, growing inflation, gas shortages, and an absentee president who shows up to answer to the American people only marginally more often than a groundhog shows up for Groundhog Day, the Biden administration has been a complete and unmitigated disaster from the get-go.