LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Frugality may be a virtue, but shoplifting is taking things just a bit too far. That’s what Lincoln Crime Stoppers is highlighting this week. For our first case, we go back to January 13th of this year. The place: Orchlens on Cornhusker. The situation: A shopper stopped by in the afternoon and picked out some clothes that are valued at around $500. But police say the person ran out the door and into the parking lot. When the manager tried to stop the suspect, the man said he had a gun and drove off in a white Dodge Ram with no plates.