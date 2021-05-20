Uk Science Advisory Committee REGRETS Using Fear to Control People, Admit They Used “Unethical” and “Totalitarian” Methods
(Lance D Johnson) In March of 2020, the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behavior instructed government officials across Europe to instill fear in the population and increase “the perceived level of personal threat.” As countries prepared to lock down, the science committee told government ministers “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently [and] personally threatened” by covid-19. In order for the controlling lockdowns to work, the committee instructed government officials to use fear to their advantage.stillnessinthestorm.com