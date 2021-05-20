newsbreak-logo
Uk Science Advisory Committee REGRETS Using Fear to Control People, Admit They Used “Unethical” and “Totalitarian” Methods

By Stillness in the Storm
stillnessinthestorm.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Lance D Johnson) In March of 2020, the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behavior instructed government officials across Europe to instill fear in the population and increase “the perceived level of personal threat.” As countries prepared to lock down, the science committee told government ministers “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently [and] personally threatened” by covid-19. In order for the controlling lockdowns to work, the committee instructed government officials to use fear to their advantage.

stillnessinthestorm.com
