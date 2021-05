Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini have each completed a great week of clay-court tennis. Besides fighting from a set down to beat Berrettini, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3, in the Mutua Madrid Open final, Zverev’s second run to the title in Madrid was highlighted by back-to-back wins over the best clay courters of recent times, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, as well as solid veteran Kei Nishikori and crafty Dan Evans. Berrettini shined well too, along the way beating such disparate stylists as fellow Italian Fabio Fognini, formidable Chilean Cristian Garin, and the rising young Norwegian, Casper Ruud.