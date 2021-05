It has been just over nine months since we witnessed an incredible performance from Collin Morikawa to be crowned the 2020 PGA champion, and now we get to do it all again at the stunning Kiawah Island. The tournament was last held here in 2012, with Rory McIlroy famously taking the title on that occasion, and with a high quality field on offer this week I have picked out four players I fancy to go the distance in my PGA Championship betting tips. But first…