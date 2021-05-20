newsbreak-logo
Ex-Cabinet secretary: Safety threats prompted departure

By Dan McKay
ABQJournal
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE — New Mexico’s former secretary of Workforce Solutions — the agency that handles unemployment benefits — said Thursday that he left the job out of concern for his safety, following a flood of threats targeting him and others in the department. Bill McCamley led the Department of Workforce...

www.abqjournal.com
