newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faison, NC

Thomas “Warren” Allen

jocoreport.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas “Warren” Allen, 69, of Faison, NC passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro surrounded by family and friends. Born March 10, 1952 in Wayne County he was a son of the late Leon and Betty Pender Allen. Warren was raised in Brogden, NC and graduated from Princeton High School in 1970. He was in the US Air Force from August 18, 1970 to August 18, 1974 and honorably discharged as a sergeant. Warren was a member of Tee’s Chapel FWB Church in Brogden, the Warsaw Veterans of Foreign Wars for 20 years and was on the Veterans Celebration Committee for 20 years. He was the manager of Warsaw Finance and Future Financial Services in Warsaw and Safeway Finance for a total of 45 years.

jocoreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faison, NC
City
Princeton, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
City
Camden, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Services#Church Services#Wayne Unc Health Care#Princeton High School#The Us Air Force#Tee S Chapel Fwb Church#Safeway Finance#Scott Of Mount Olive#Sc#Pine Level#Wayne County#Husband Scott#Brother#Grandchildren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Mount Olive, NCMount Olive Tribune

Loraine S. Wright

Loraine Adele Snowden Wright, 58, of the White Flash community, Mount Olive, died Sunday night, May 2, 2021 at Duplin General Hospital. The family will hold services at a later time. Tyndall Funeral Home assisted the family.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Duplin County, NCDaily Reflector

NAACP of Duplin County announces 2021 scholarships recipients

Every school year, the NAACP of Duplin County honors former NAACP leaders by offering a $500 scholarship in their name. The East Duplin High School scholarship is presented in honor of Esther Durham, James Kenan High School is presented in honor of Sallie M. Faison, North Duplin High School in honor of Edwin Thompson, Wallace-Rose Hill High School in honor of Robert Allen, and Duplin Early College High School or a youth who attends school outside of the Duplin County System who has been an active member of the NAACP of Duplin County Youth Council in honor of Riddick and Velma Wilkins.