Thomas “Warren” Allen, 69, of Faison, NC passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro surrounded by family and friends. Born March 10, 1952 in Wayne County he was a son of the late Leon and Betty Pender Allen. Warren was raised in Brogden, NC and graduated from Princeton High School in 1970. He was in the US Air Force from August 18, 1970 to August 18, 1974 and honorably discharged as a sergeant. Warren was a member of Tee’s Chapel FWB Church in Brogden, the Warsaw Veterans of Foreign Wars for 20 years and was on the Veterans Celebration Committee for 20 years. He was the manager of Warsaw Finance and Future Financial Services in Warsaw and Safeway Finance for a total of 45 years.