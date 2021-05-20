Could Burundi Be Designated a State-Sponsor of Terrorism?

O n April 14, President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. forces would be withdrawn from Afghanistan before Sept. 11 of this year. The White House titled the speech “ The Way Forward in Afghanistan ,” but that was misleading. In reality, Biden simply explained his reasons for choosing a way out, not forward. The war U.S. forces will soon leave behind is not over, or even close. The Taliban and their al Qaeda allies are well-positioned to take more ground from the Afghan government without us thwarting their aims. If successful, their victory could restore the Taliban’s Islamic emirate to power.