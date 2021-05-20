Could Burundi Be Designated a State-Sponsor of Terrorism?
The trial of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier made famous in “Hotel Rwanda,” continues in Kigali. Rusesabagina received fawning coverage in the Western media largely because of both the 2004 film and then tendency of many journalists to elide Rusesabagina’s subsequent behavior. There is overwhelming evidence, affirmed by both the United States and Belgium, that he channeled money to a U.S.-designated terrorist group that, in 2018, attacked the town of Nyabimata in Rwanda’s Nyaruguru District, on the edge of the Nyungwe Forest National Park not far from the Burundi border.www.19fortyfive.com