This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington. The unmasking of the CDC is in competence continued today, and Joe Biden was there to provide unintended comedic relief. And their guidance is so useful by the way that a high school track star collapsed while running an outdoor race that goes to 800 meters, all due to the mask that she's forced to wear under these idiotic guidelines. She's here tonight, and will tell us her story. But first, their urge to purge, that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. Remember, it all sounded so wonderfully refreshing.