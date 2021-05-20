newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball at Louisville; Game 1

By Christopher Stock
247Sports
247Sports
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleView live updates and discuss the first game of the series between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals at Jim Patterson Stadium on Thursday (6:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (29-17, 17-15 ACC) enters the final series of the regular season in seventh place of the ACC and 1 1/2 games behind Georgia Tech in the Coastal Division while Louisville (27-18, 16-13) is in fifth place. Both teams have tumbled out of the top-25 rankings after being inside the top 10 earlier this season, Louisville most recently, and both are currently projected as either 2 or 3-seeds in the NCAA Tournament based on the latest projections by D1Baseball and Baseball America. A series win could prove to be beneficial for either team as they look for momentum heading into the ACC Tournament, which begins May 25 in Charlotte, N.C. Miami is 5-5 in its last 10 ACC games while Louisville is 3-7. The Hurricanes have not won a series at Louisville in two trips.

