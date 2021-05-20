Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball at Louisville; Game 1

View live updates and discuss the first game of the series between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals at Jim Patterson Stadium on Thursday (6:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (29-17, 17-15 ACC) enters the final series of the regular season in seventh place of the ACC and 1 1/2 games behind Georgia Tech in the Coastal Division while Louisville (27-18, 16-13) is in fifth place. Both teams have tumbled out of the top-25 rankings after being inside the top 10 earlier this season, Louisville most recently, and both are currently projected as either 2 or 3-seeds in the NCAA Tournament based on the latest projections by D1Baseball and Baseball America. A series win could prove to be beneficial for either team as they look for momentum heading into the ACC Tournament, which begins May 25 in Charlotte, N.C. Miami is 5-5 in its last 10 ACC games while Louisville is 3-7. The Hurricanes have not won a series at Louisville in two trips.