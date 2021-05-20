The moon's underground secrets discovered by China's rover

This was in the news yesterday, but I’m writing about it today because I’ve had a chance to think about it all. And here’s what I think about it all: I think the kinda people who get the horn for things like super moons are not the kinda people who are gonna spend money to get on a plane and have a look at one. This Qantas ‘Super Blood Moon’ flight is only available to 130 people, and the cheap seats start at $499 (premium economy at $899, business class $1499), but last time I checked, $499 buys you a lot of crystals, Nag Champa and loose-fitting rayon pants. Get serious. What person not under the influence of DMT has five hundred bucks to go up in a Boeing 747 and look at the moon for three hours? And while I don’t wanna piss on the parades of all the rich hippies who have already bought tickets for this fanciful jaunt to nowhere, 44,000 meters in the sky ain’t gonna bring you much closer to an object that is nearly 400,000 kilometres away. Qantas claims the CSIRO planned the flight path to provide optimal moon gazing, because everyone knows the CSIRO have got nothing better to do than map trips for Byron influencers. Jesus wept. You want a blood moon? Give me fifty bucks and I’ll paint my arse red. (Actually, it sounds like it’d be pretty cool and fun, and they’re also doing a special moon-themed menu… It’d be nice to go somewhere… even that somewhere is just up… I’m buying a ticket here).