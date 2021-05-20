newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

The moon's underground secrets discovered by China's rover

AccuWeather
 6 hours ago

Subtropical system likely to develop in Atlantic. Get the details. Could lightning be the solution to fight greenhouse gases?

www.accuweather.com
#Moon#Rover#Greenhouse Gases#Starlink#Secrets#Subtropical System#Lightning#Atlantic
Aerospace & DefenseIdaho8.com

China’s space agency just gave the Communist Party a big 100th birthday gift: a rover on Mars

China’s space agency has an extraordinary gift for the ruling Communist Party’s 100th birthday: a rover on Mars. The historic landing on Saturday of Zhurong, a rover named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese folklore, was a crowning moment for China. It not only demonstrated the country’s growing capabilities in space, but also served as a timely reminder of how far the country has come since its founding.
Aerospace & Defenseskyandtelescope.org

China's Zhurong Rover Lands on Mars

The Zhurong rover has successfully landed on the Red Planet in an ambitious first for China’s space agency. There’s a new player in the Mars landing club. On May 14th, at 7:18 p.m. EDT / 23:18 Universal Time (UT) (early Saturday Beijing Time), China’s Zhurong rover experienced its own “nine minutes of terror” before touching down on Mars in the plains of Utopia Planitia. The landing site is near 109.9°E, 25.1°N.
Aerospace & Defensehurriyetdailynews.com

China’s rover touches down on Mars

China’s probe to Mars touched down on the Red Planet on May 15 to deploy its Zhurong rover, state media reported, a triumph for Beijing’s bold space ambitions and a history-making feat for a nation on its first-ever Martian mission. The lander carrying Zhurong completed the treacherous descent through the...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

China in Space–”From 1st Exploration of the Moon’s Farside to Landing the “God of Fire” on Mars”

China is moving boldly to dominate in 21st-Century space and science from being the first nation to explore the farside of the Moon, to creating a laser that can rip spacetime asunder to landing a spacecraft —six-wheeled Zhurong robot, named after the Chinese god of fire—on Mars for the first time on Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing.
Aerospace & Defensefox10phoenix.com

China lands rover on Mars for the first time in nation's history

BEIJING (AP) - China landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time on Saturday in the latest advance for its space program, state media said. Plans call for a rover to stay in the lander for a few days of diagnostic tests before rolling down a ramp to explore an icy area of Mars known as Utopia Planitia. It will join an American rover that arrived at the red planet in February.
Aerospace & Defenseeminetra.com

Yutu2 Rover in China “Waking Up” Behind the Moon

Chinese Lucky Yutu2 Rover While the country is working to land Rover on Mars in May this year, it is about to wake up and continue exploring the other side of the Moon. Rover launched in Chang’e 4 The China Lunar Exploration Project (CLEP) announced that it landed on the other side of the moon in January 2019 and recently completed its 29th lunar activity.
Aerospace & DefenseBoston Globe

China’s Mars rover mission lands on the Red Planet

Until Friday, the China National Space Administration had said little about its plans for the landing, in keeping with its usual secrecy involving operations. The United States now has company on Mars. A Chinese spacecraft descended through the thin Martian atmosphere and landed safely on a large plain on Saturday...
AstronomyPosted by
TheWeek

What will China's rover be researching on Mars?

Perseverance and Curiosity have company. The China National Space Administration successfully landed its Zhurong rover on Mars on Saturday, state media reports, making China the third country after the United States and Soviet Union to touch down on the Red Planet (the 1971 Soviet mission failed shortly after landing). It's considered a major achievement for Beijing's space program, which is growing more and more ambitious.
Astronomytecheblog.com

China’s Zhu Rong Rover May Have Discovered Intelligent Life on Mars

The official China National Space Administration (CNSA) Twitter account posted a message stating that they have confirmed the existence of intelligent life in this solar system with the tags Tianwen-1 and Zhu Rong. This was after the rover successfully landed on Mars after nine minutes of terror, or the time when engineers on Earth have no control or contact with it due to a radio signal delay. Read more for a video of its landing explained and additional information.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

China's Tianwen-1 set to attempt Mars rover landing on Friday

China may soon become just the third country to safely touch down on the surface of Mars. On Friday, the China National Space Administration will attempt to land its rover Zhurong on the red planet, experiencing the so-called "seven minutes of terror" endured by Martian exploration robots, according to Chinese space watchers.
Wildlifepbsnc.org

Nature's Secrets

Sea level rise from climate change is flooding coastal ecosystems with salt water, turning lush green forests into ghost forests. We'll learn why birds sing louder in the morning, meet a mosquito expert at Western Carolina University to learn more about the most irritating blood suckers, and watch an incredible front-flipping insect called the psyllid in slow motion!
Beauty & Fashionjingdaily.com

Why Victoria’s Secret Body Positivity Spin Won’t Work in China

What Happened: Lingerie powerhouse Victoria’s Secret has announced a new trio of “brand friends” in China. There’s idol Zhao Xiaotang, with four million Weibo followers, the fashion photographer Chen Man, who has amassed 10 million fans, and finally the former celebrity agent and body diversity champion, Yang Tianzhen. Following a controversial show in 2016, and years of declining sales in China, Victoria’s Secret undertook a much needed rebrand in 2020. The hiring of A-list actors Zhou Dongyu and Yang Mi as part of this strategy was credited with the start of an uptick on the mainland.
ScienceThe Hill

Scientists urge 'eruption plan' as world's largest volcano simmers

Kīlauea Volcano is the most active volcano on the Big Island of Hawai’i and neighbors Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth. An eruption at Kīlauea comes just as experts are warning locals to revisit eruption plans. Experts are tracking increased seismic activity in the area and anticipating an...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Earth’s Worst Mass Extinction Took Ten Times Longer on Land Than in the Water

Our planet’s worst mass extinction event happened 252 million years ago when massive volcanic eruptions caused catastrophic climate change. The vast majority of animal species went extinct, and when the dust settled, the planet entered the early days of the Age of Dinosaurs. Scientists are still learning about the patterns of which animals went extinct and which ones survived, and why. In a new study in PNAS, researchers found that while extinctions happened rapidly in the oceans, life on land underwent a longer, more drawn-out period of extinctions.
AstronomyMonster Children

There’s A Super Blood Moon On the Rise

This was in the news yesterday, but I’m writing about it today because I’ve had a chance to think about it all. And here’s what I think about it all: I think the kinda people who get the horn for things like super moons are not the kinda people who are gonna spend money to get on a plane and have a look at one. This Qantas ‘Super Blood Moon’ flight is only available to 130 people, and the cheap seats start at $499 (premium economy at $899, business class $1499), but last time I checked, $499 buys you a lot of crystals, Nag Champa and loose-fitting rayon pants. Get serious. What person not under the influence of DMT has five hundred bucks to go up in a Boeing 747 and look at the moon for three hours? And while I don’t wanna piss on the parades of all the rich hippies who have already bought tickets for this fanciful jaunt to nowhere, 44,000 meters in the sky ain’t gonna bring you much closer to an object that is nearly 400,000 kilometres away. Qantas claims the CSIRO planned the flight path to provide optimal moon gazing, because everyone knows the CSIRO have got nothing better to do than map trips for Byron influencers. Jesus wept. You want a blood moon? Give me fifty bucks and I’ll paint my arse red. (Actually, it sounds like it’d be pretty cool and fun, and they’re also doing a special moon-themed menu… It’d be nice to go somewhere… even that somewhere is just up… I’m buying a ticket here).
Earth SciencePosted by
HowStuffWorks

What's the Coldest Place on Earth?

Shallow depressions in a high-elevation part of the East Antarctic Plateau have the capacity to become the coldest places on the face of the Earth during their polar winter. Eli Duke/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0) This got us thinking about superlatives. How cold can the surface of our planet physically get?...
AnimalsTravelPulse

Discover Cappadocia’s Horse History

Turkey’s Cappadocia region is most notably recognized for its iconic fairy chimney rock formations. But there’s a wilder side to this region, and it includes horses. Wild horses, called yilki, roam the area, as well as the regions of Samsun, Usak, Afyonkarahisar and Karaman. Their history is compelling: since the time of the Mongol Empire, farmers would use horses to pull plows and carts, but in winter, in order to save on food and supplies, they would turn them loose to fend for themselves. When spring came the next year, the farmers found the horses and brought them back to work. The horses would grow stronger from being partly wild.