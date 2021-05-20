newsbreak-logo
Katie Porter Absolutely Destroys Pharma CEO During House Hearing

By Farron Cousins
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Representative Katie Porter absolutely annihilated the CEO of drug company AbbVie during hearings in the House this week, when she showed him how much his company is really spending on research and development compared to what they spend on marketing. She then called him a liar, and it was refreshing to hear someone with actual authority take down one of the most corrupt industries in this country. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

