Katie Porter Absolutely Destroys Pharma CEO During House Hearing

The New York Times reports that “Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine.” The pharma giant Pfizer earned revenues of $3.5 billion in the first three months of 2021, estimated to generate around $900 million in profits. All the company had to do was create a safe drug that effectively alleviated the threat of the most deadly virus we’ve faced in over a century — one responsible for hundreds of thousands of American deaths and a cost of trillions in economic damage — and then manufacture and dispense hundreds of millions of doses in the shortest span of any vaccine ever created.