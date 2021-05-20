National Magazine Names Finger Lakes Home to Best Park in New York State

newsbreak-logo
Finger Lakes is home to the best park in New York state. Conde Nast Traveler Magazine named Watkins Glen State Park the best of the best. Set in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, Watkins Glen is an incredible park to visit year-round, but it most springs to life when the autumn foliage is at its peak around mid-October. Towering cliffs and a series of 19 rippling waterfalls will leave visitors spellbound on the 2.4-mile Gorge Trail Loop, the most popular in the park.

