Even in the midst of dealing with the chaos going on at South Putnam, as well as some surprise firetruck chasing, I reached a big milestone outside the newsroom this week. This past Wednesday, myself and two other classmates in one of my online courses through Ball State turned in an ambitious project. The issue we sought to tackle was the importance of local journalism. More specifically, we wanted to address how our small-town newspapers like the Banner Graphic are not like the "mainstream media."