Photographing a finished project is one of the most important investments a designer can make for their business. And of course, you want those images to be the best they can be in order to show off your talent and attract the attention of editors and potential clients. So how do you make the most of the limited time you have on a shoot? We asked six interior photographers and stylists to share the pitfalls you should avoid, whether you’re hiring professionals or doing it yourself. (Tip #1: Don’t do it yourself, if at all possible.) Read on to learn how to successfully collaborate with your photographer and stylist to end up with images you’ll be proud to show off.