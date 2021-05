As the days grow warmer and longer and vaccination rates steadily climb, outdoor entertaining becomes more of a possibility. Picnics, casual gatherings in the backyard, and socializing with less fear of COVID-19 seem to be in our future once again. But, well, after so long maintaining social distance, I'm pretty unused to the idea of having people over. So when I got a chance to talk with Martha Stewart, queen of entertaining, I asked for her tips and tricks.