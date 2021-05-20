Danang Kitchen
DaNang Kitchen specializes in central Vietnamese food and there are a lot of things to like about this casual spot on West Argyle. But it’s the mì quảng that keeps bringing us back all the time. Mì Quảng consists of chewy, turmeric-based rice noodle and a handful of fresh herbs (basil, banana flower, cilantro, perilla, and Vietnamese coriander to name just a few) sitting in a shallow, strong broth, topped with shrimp, pork, quail eggs, peanuts, and a crunchy, black and white speckled sesame rice cracker that brings the whole thing together. Go order a bowl immediately.www.theinfatuation.com