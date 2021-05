The Waitsfield Select Board is advancing plans to reopen the town in keeping with the state’s Vermont Forward Plan. The select board, at a May 10 meeting, discussed and adopted a reopening plan put forth by town administrator Annie Decker Dell’Isola. Like many towns, Waitsfield’s town office has been open by appointment only with staff working remotely and in person. Those working and with appointments have been masked and rentals of the conference room have not been allowed.