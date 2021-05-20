Hai Yen
Hai Yen in the West Argyle Historic District has plenty of things to choose from on its menu, but the first thing we go for here is the bò 5 món (beef 5 ways). Considered a higher-end dish fit for a celebration, bò 5 món consists of the following: 1) Gỏi bò, a cold salad of shredded papaya and carrot, with beef; 2) Bò nhúng dấm, a fondue-like dish with sliced raw beef dipped into heated sweet vinegar; 3) Bò nướng mỡ chài, grilled sausages of ground beef wrap in caul - a fatty, rich delight - wrapped in rice paper with rice noodles, fresh vegetables and herbs; 4) Bò lá lốt, ground beef sausages wrapped in the lá lốt leaf (known as “wild betel leaf”) and grilled and 5) Bò nướng sả, grilled beef with lemongrass, also eaten in a rice paper wrap.www.theinfatuation.com