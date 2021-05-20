newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

Hai Yen

By Team Infatuation
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 16 hours ago
Hai Yen in the West Argyle Historic District has plenty of things to choose from on its menu, but the first thing we go for here is the bò 5 món (beef 5 ways). Considered a higher-end dish fit for a celebration, bò 5 món consists of the following: 1) Gỏi bò, a cold salad of shredded papaya and carrot, with beef; 2) Bò nhúng dấm, a fondue-like dish with sliced raw beef dipped into heated sweet vinegar; 3) Bò nướng mỡ chài, grilled sausages of ground beef wrap in caul - a fatty, rich delight - wrapped in rice paper with rice noodles, fresh vegetables and herbs; 4) Bò lá lốt, ground beef sausages wrapped in the lá lốt leaf (known as "wild betel leaf") and grilled and 5) Bò nướng sả, grilled beef with lemongrass, also eaten in a rice paper wrap.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

