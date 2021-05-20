newsbreak-logo
There’s no wrong way to order at Pho Viet, but no matter what you get at this casual spot on North Broadway, make sure to start with the bánh bèo chén. These toothy, almost al dente steamed rice cakes are topped with green onion, a delicate sprinkle of shrimp, and a crunch of crispy pork skin. Add a spoon of sweet and savory nước mắm for a perfect bite.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world.

