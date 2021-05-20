After Little Tong Noodle Shop in the East Village closed (we miss you, “Grandma Chicken Mixian”), the same chef, Simone Tong, opened up Silver Apricot in the West Village. This restaurant feels different from her last one, since there are no more big bowls of brothy noodles, but the small plates that were around before now have a real chance to shine - including mini croissant-like scallion puffs with scallion butter, perfectly poached shrimp atop toast with celery and walnuts, and a wagyu slider on a homemade scallion roll that deserves consideration for our best new burger list. Besides a menu of exceptional dishes, their back patio is a secret oasis suitable for a dinner when you want to prove to a date or friend that you still have the whole restaurant choosing thing down.