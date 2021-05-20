Nha Hang Vietnam Restaurant

This fast-casual place on Rivington pretty much only does birria (the exception of cups of very mayo-y, off the cob elote). But both their tacos and mulitas are solid options, and are the vessels for very shreddy stewed beef that’s slightly spicy. Order the taco with cheese if you’re looking for more of a quesabirria situation (which cost the same as the regular tacos, $4 a pop), but any option you get comes with a helping of birria that we would give our significant others when we are feeling particularly loving and grateful for their existence - a.k.a a lot.