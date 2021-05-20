newsbreak-logo
20 people share what the 'weird kid in school' did to earn the title.

By Orli Matlow
Someecards
Cover picture for the article"Weird" is in the eye of the beholder. A lot of the time, the "weird kid in school" is simply a non-conformist or someone who doesn't make friends until college, but some behaviors are objectively weird, like arson. Or playing with poop. Or worshipping Hitler. A. asked, "What did the...

KidsLifehacker

What to Do When Your Kid Hates School

Plenty of little kids start off loving school in the early elementary years but eventually morph into grumbling older kids who’d rather be anywhere else, doing anything else than sitting at their desk all day. It’s understandable—the older our kids get, the more pressure they may feel academically. The work gets harder and the expectations get higher. They may discover they clash with a teacher or become the target of a bully.
Cell Phonesacm.org

60% of School Apps Are Sharing Kids' Data with 3rd Parties

A study by technology-focused nonprofit Me2B Alliance analyzed 73 "utility" apps for school districts and found that about 60% share some student data with third-party marketing companies. These apps are downloaded by students and parents to review school calendars or bus schedules, among other things. The data shared includes the...
Beauty & Fashion987thebull.com

Elderly Man Goes to Beauty School to Learn How to Do His Wife’s Makeup

Cheerful vintage secretary working at office desk and smiling at camera. WARNING Grab the tissues this will melt your heart and bring tears to your eyes, it did for me. A devoted 79-year-old husband visited a beauty school to get lessons in hair and makeup to help his “beautiful” wife who can no longer get ready by herself.
Animalsnerdist.com

Study Suggests Cats Like Illusory Boxes as Much as Real Ones

A study just published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science offers insight into the “If I fits, I sits” phenomenon amongst cats. The authors of the study—who sourced their data from citizen scientists—say that domestic cats may have a tendency to sit in illusory boxes just as much as they do real ones. A finding that could hint at the way our mysterious feline friends perceive the world.
Family Relationshipswfxb.com

Parents Give New Born Baby a Name Without Vowels, Nickname Him Consonant

The internet is cracking up over a birth certificate for a baby with the most bizarre name ever! Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl (pronounced: Glinil Hayler Izihil) M. Buscato was a name the parents made up and doesn’t have a single vowel…if you don’t count the y’s of course! It’s a mix of letters from names of several different people in his family. And since the boy’s name is so long the parents said they’re just gonna nickname his…Consonant.
1069morefm.com

Are You Like Normal People, or Are You Weird?

Would you say you’re a normal person, or are you weird and different? A recent study found we’re twice as likely to say that we’re NOT like other people. 48% agreed with the statement, “Most people are NOT like me”, while 1 in 4 said they ARE pretty normal in general. Everyone else wasn’t sure if they’re more normal or weird.
CelebritiesPosted by
I-95 FM

People Share What Their Name Would Be If They’d Gotten To Pick It

The weekend is officially just hours away... but first we wanted to know what you'd choose for a name if you'd been able to choose it yourself?. JStew: I've already been down this road in a way. Fact of the matter is, if you don't like your name, you are 100% legally entitled to change it. My last name, Stewart, is my legal last name, but it's not the last name I was born with. Years and years ago, I took my mother's maiden name. My parents had been divorced since I was a baby, and I used to feel a lot closer to my mom's side of the family. Luckily over the years, I've gotten to appreciate the other side of my family a lot!! I also had an ex-girlfriend with a really awkward last name, and I remember her always saying she couldn't wait to get married so she could just take her husband's name. She eventually got her wish. Just not from me, thankfully. She got the new last name, but already ditched the husband, hahaha.
Pharmaceuticalsirvineweekly.com

5 Weird Places People Have Been Vaccinated

Vaccination centers aren’t limited to hospitals and pharmacies. There’s also movie theaters, parking lots and plenty of abandoned buildings. The vaccination process in the U.S. has gained momentum with every passing day. Over 249 million dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with the government on track to immunize a significant percentage of the population by the middle of the year.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

What does the PERFECT school lunchbox look like? Dietitian shares exactly what she packs for her kids - and the rules everyone should follow

A dietitian has revealed exactly what she packs her kids in their lunchboxes, and why a broad range of colours and flavours is key to keeping them satisfied and healthy. Jaime Rose Chambers, from Sydney, shares daily pictures on Instagram of what she makes for her children, and says it doesn't matter if they want the same sandwich filling every day, so long as you make sure of one thing.
Kidstheflucobeat.com

What are kids noticing?

You might think that young kids haven’t been mentally affected by the pandemic, but you’d be wrong. Throughout the pandemic, people have been talking about its negative effect on teens–how they’ve missed out on prom, graduation, and so much more. However, Covid has had a similar negative impact on younger kids as well.
InternetPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Old School Meijer Ad Goes Viral [Video]

An ad for Meijer stores from the '70s was posted on a LA man's Instagram feed. He apparently has never seen a store so wonderful before. Jeff Nelson, a Los Angeles Instagrammer with a love of campy things from the '70s and '80s, posted the ad with the caption, "I'm shopping at Mejer's from now on! #oneofakind #grandrapidsmichigan." (Please note how Jeff nailed the Michigan tendency add the apostrophe S to the store name.)
EconomyWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Where did people's work ethic go?

I have owned a construction business for nearly 25 years. It has been a good honest living with a lot of hard work. We have struggled for several years to try and get people to work …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
KidsWBAL Radio

Face masks and kids: Pediatrician shares what parents should know

(NEW YORK) -- The new government guidance that fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks marked a turning point for the nation's reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it also sparked many questions, including from parents. Under the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Family Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

Dear Mom, I Hate You. Please Come Back

I wish things were different but they aren’t. Mother’s Day is my least favourite holiday of the entire year. Every year, the ads creep up on the radio, the billboards and my social media feeds. All of society is telling us how good and wonderful mothers are and the whole debacle eats away at the broken bits that I’ve tried to bury deep inside.
Kidsnny360.com

Child’s beauty attracts uncomfortable compliments

I have been blessed with a gorgeous 4-year-old daughter who is (even more importantly) smart, funny and kind, but I have an issue. Every time we go anywhere or meet someone new, the person feels the need to comment on her beauty. We receive comments like, “Just wait till she’s older. Boys will be all over her!” This happens not only with older distant relatives and my in-laws, but also random people at the grocery store.