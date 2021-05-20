20 people share what the 'weird kid in school' did to earn the title.

The weekend is officially just hours away... but first we wanted to know what you'd choose for a name if you'd been able to choose it yourself?. JStew: I've already been down this road in a way. Fact of the matter is, if you don't like your name, you are 100% legally entitled to change it. My last name, Stewart, is my legal last name, but it's not the last name I was born with. Years and years ago, I took my mother's maiden name. My parents had been divorced since I was a baby, and I used to feel a lot closer to my mom's side of the family. Luckily over the years, I've gotten to appreciate the other side of my family a lot!! I also had an ex-girlfriend with a really awkward last name, and I remember her always saying she couldn't wait to get married so she could just take her husband's name. She eventually got her wish. Just not from me, thankfully. She got the new last name, but already ditched the husband, hahaha.