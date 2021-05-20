“This is not a conflict; it is a crime.”
At the beginning of this month, when many Orthodox and other Eastern churches marked Easter weekend, Palestinian Christians witnessed the “holy fire” in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the heart of the Old City of Jerusalem. That light originates in the tomb of Christ and spreads through the city and to the world on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Easter. For many, it is a miraculous light of hope that announces the hope of Christ’s resurrection.www.ucc.org