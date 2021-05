The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says it has suspended and fined another Morgan Stanley broker fired over allegations of improprieties with meal reimbursements. Lance Damion Lienart joined the financial services industry in 1995, registering with Morgan Stanley, where he would stay for the next 24 years, according to BrokerCheck. From January 2018 to May 2019, Lienart allegedly submitted expense reports for several meals and received reimbursements for around $1,600, but inaccurately stated that certain clients had attended the meals even though they hadn’t been present, Finra says in a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent published Monday.