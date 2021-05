First, the good news: every municipality in North Carolina is eligible to receive a large cash infusion, up to 75% of its budget, from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Now, for the less than good news: all municipalities, other than a handful of metropolitan cities with populations over 50,000, should be working right now on the "Pre-contracting checklist for non-entitled municipalities," which should be uploaded to a portal on the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NC PRO) website on May 18, 2021, or perhaps on a slightly later date. Metropolitan cities and other governments can apply directly on the U.S. Treasury portal.