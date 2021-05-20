Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Call with the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary Priti Patel

A senior Unite official has been suspended by Labour after tweeting that Priti Patel was “disgusting” and should be deported in response to the immigration stand-off in Glasgow.Howard Beckett, the assistant general secretary who is standing for leadership of the union, posted the message after Border Force officials detained two men.Police Scotland released the Indian nationals after crowds surrounded the van on Thursday.Mr Beckett tweeted: “Priti Patel should be deported, not refugees. She can go along with anyone else who supports institutional racism.“She is disgusting.”He subsequently deleted the message and apologised.He has now been suspended by the party, according to...