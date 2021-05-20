newsbreak-logo
Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Call with the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary Priti Patel

justice.gov
 21 hours ago

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland spoke by phone yesterday with Priti Patel, the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary. In this inaugural conversation, the Attorney General and Home Secretary reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation on countering common threats, including those posed by international terrorism. The two leaders also discussed their efforts to address challenges posed by technology and to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse. They look forward to further in-depth discussions on these and other issues central to the protection of the citizens of both our countries.

www.justice.gov
