newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

North Carolina Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Money Laundering and Filing False Tax Return in Tobacco Smuggling Scheme

justice.gov
 7 hours ago

A North Carolina man was sentenced today to 78 months in prison for conspiring to commit money laundering and filing a false tax return. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Phil Howard, 55, arranged on at least 221 different occasions for cut-rag tobacco to be transported by trucks from Wilson, North Carolina, to an area on or near the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation Reservation (Akwesasne Reservation) as part of a conspiracy to smuggle the tobacco into Canada without paying Canadian federal excise duties and provincial taxes. The Akwesasne Reservation straddles the U.S.-Canadian border on both banks of the St. Lawrence River. Co-conspirators then smuggled the cut-rag tobacco over the St. Lawrence River and transported it to the Kahnawake Mohawk Nation Reservation in Quebec. Ultimately, the cut-rag tobacco was manufactured into contraband cigarettes.

www.justice.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Excise Tax#Tax Filing#Smuggling#Federal Prison#Criminal Court#False Imprisonment#The Akwesasne Reservation#The Justice Department#Intelligence Section#Hsi Rrb Office#The U S Attorneys#The Tax Division#Cut Rag Tobacco#False Returns#Scheme#False Testimony#Contraband Cigarettes#Criminal Proceeds#Court Documents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Fraud Crimesjustice.gov

North Carolina Risk Consultant Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud and Illegally Possessing a Firearm

A North Carolina businessman was sentenced today to three years in prison for tax fraud and illegal possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, Charles Agee Atkins, of Chapel Hill, controlled and operated several risk consulting businesses, including Financial Engineering & Risk Management LLC, Risk Assessment & Management LLC, and Ram Omni LLC. From 2011 through 2017, Atkins underreported the income that he received from these businesses on his tax returns, causing a tax loss of more than $380,000 to the IRS. Atkins also admitted that he failed to pay more than $420,000 in taxes he owed to the IRS for several prior years. In total Atkins caused a tax loss of more than $800,000 to the IRS.
Albany, GAjustice.gov

Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty in False Returns Scheme

A Georgia woman pleaded guilty today to preparing false tax returns for clients. According to court documents, between 2012 and 2017, Candace Roberts worked as a return preparer and manager at Rogers Tax Service, a tax preparation business located in Albany, Georgia. Over a five year period, Roberts inflated her clients’ tax refunds by fraudulently claiming American Opportunity Credits, education credits, and business income. In total, Roberts caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $700,000.
Florida Statejustice.gov

Florida Man Sentenced for $1.3 Million Securities Fraud Scheme

A Florida man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison for operating an investment scheme in which he used investor funds to repay other investors and misappropriated funds for himself. David C. Coggins, 42, of Miami, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud on March 2,...
Las Vegas, NVWashington Times

Prisoner, 2nd man plead guilty in false withholding scheme

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada says two men have pleaded guilty in a tax withholding scheme devised while one of the men was imprisoned. Jabari Laquan Marshall, 43, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of government money and one count of aggravated identity theft and Jalen Tony Henry, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money, the office said.
Fraud Crimesslashdot.org

Binance Faces Probe By US Money-Laundering and Tax Sleuths

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg:. Binance Holdings Ltd. is under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service, ensnaring the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange in U.S. efforts to root out illicit activity that's thrived in the red-hot but mostly unregulated market. As part of the inquiry, officials who probe money laundering and tax offenses have sought information from individuals with insight into Binance's business, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the probe is confidential. Led by Changpeng Zhao, a charismatic tech executive who relishes promoting tokens on Twitter and in media interviews, Binance has leap-frogged rivals since he co-founded it in 2017.
Miami, FLtherealdeal.com

Former Venezuelan oil exec sentenced in $1B money laundering scheme

A former executive with Venezuela’s state-run oil company was sentenced to two years and four months in prison in connection with an alleged $1.2 billion money laundering scheme linked to South Florida real estate. Abraham Edgardo Ortega, who was executive director of financial planning at PDVSA, admitted he accepted more...
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

NJ man sentenced to 20 months on bribery charge

An Atlantic City, N.J., man convicted of bribery involving programs receiving federal funds has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison. Anthony Bertino, 60, will also spend three years on supervised release and must pay a $95,000 fine. Bertino was one of two people indicted in 2019. He was...
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland man sentenced in scheme to defraud the elderly

A Maryland man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison following a scheme that defrauded more than 100 elderly people. A federal jury convicted Keno Romario Brown, 26, of Hyattsville, in March 2020 of mail and wire fraud over a lottery scheme. The judge ordered Brown to pay $775,225 in restitution, as well.
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Orlando man sentenced in fraud scheme must pay IRS almost $6M

An Orlando man will spend the next three years in federal prison after he tried to evade payroll taxes and workers’ compensation requirements. Gregorio Jose Fuentes-Zelaya, 27, was sentenced Monday on conspiracy charges to commit wire and tax fraud, the Department of Justice said. The court ordered Fuentes-Zelaya to pay...
Onslow County, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to over 14 years in prison for methamphetamine-related charges

Brian Pearce, 27, of Onslow County was sentenced April 23 to 176 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Pearce pleaded guilty to the charges June 4, 2020.