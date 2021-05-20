Ford unveils all-electric F-150 “Lightning,” entering a burgeoning electric truck market
(NEW YORK) — America’s best-selling pickup will soon be available as an EV, but it’s expected to enter a crowded field when it goes on sale next spring. On Wednesday night, Ford pulled the wraps off the F-150 “Lightning,” an all-electric version of the brand’s F-150 pickup truck. Instead of a gasoline or diesel engine, the Lighting uses two electric motors mounted to the front and rear axles. Ford says the setup allows for all-wheel drive, a targeted 563 horsepower, 775 pounds-feet of torque, and the ability to act as a generator – feeding power to a campsite, tailgate party, or even a house.southernillinoisnow.com