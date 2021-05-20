newsbreak-logo
Peninsula girls tennis looking to repeat as CIF-SS Open Division champions

By Damian Calhoun
Daily Breeze
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peninsula girls tennis team proved to be the best in the CIF Southern Section last season by winning the Open Division title, defeating University in the final. The Panthers will be vying for a repeat Friday. Peninsula, the top seed, will host Westlake at 3 p.m. in the Open...

