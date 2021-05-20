Peninsula girls tennis looking to repeat as CIF-SS Open Division champions

The CIF Southern Section playoff pairings area released Saturday and the playoffs begin next week. Here are the top five teams to watch before the knockout rounds begin. 1. Mountain View (12-0), No. 1 in Division 5: The purple-fighting Vikings are back. If you remember, they once dominated the boys soccer scene, winning three championships during a six-year span, including back-to-back titles in 2009 and ’10. Now they’re undefeated and showing their pedigree again, rolling through the the Mission Valley League and ranked No. 1 in Division 5 and with the best chance of anyone to raise a trophy. They’re outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 64-6 with Manuel Soza (15 goals) and Esteban Hernandez (14 goals) leading the way. While the Vikings have won three championships, this will be the first time they head to the playoffs with an undefeated record.