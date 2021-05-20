newsbreak-logo
Markets

NFTglee Launches NFT Auction Platform On Liquid Bitcoin Sidechain

By Peter Chawaga
bitcoinmagazine.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-fungible token (NFT) platform NFTglee has announced the May 24 launch of an NFT auction platform that leverages Blockstream’s federated Bitcoin sidechain, Liquid. NFTs can be used to certify the individuality of a digital asset, like a piece of digital art, using blockchain technology. To date, NFTs have almost exclusively been recorded on the Ethereum blockchain, though Blockstream just launched its own NFT marketplace on Liquid. However, the Bitcoin blockchain offers many advantages over Ethereum’s, particularly in its security and fee structures, which has motivated this launch from NFTglee.

