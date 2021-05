The idea of Maurizio Sarri ending up as AC Milan’s head coach for next season cannot be ruled out, according to a report. Today’s edition of the newspaper Il Mattino (via MilanNews) reports that the idea of Sarri returning to Napoli is virtually impossible because of the conditions that he would demand to return, which includes having a say in transfers alongside sporting director Giuntoli, as well as to him, a hypothesis that De Laurentiis would never accept.