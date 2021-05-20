newsbreak-logo
Humorous ‘Tracked’ iPhone ad highlights iOS App Tracking Transparency

By The Apple Post
theapplepost.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released a humorous new iPhone ad highlighting iOS 14’s new App Tracking Transparency feature, which requires apps to get a user’s permission to track or access their device’s advertising identifier. The new ad visualizes how companies collect personal data on their users, showing a man going about his...

www.theapplepost.com
