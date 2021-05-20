Warzone devs create Tac Laser counterpart for Cold War Sniper Rifles
Raven Software delivered on a previous tease of adding an attachment like the Modern Warfare Tac Laser to Black Ops Cold War Sniper Rifles in the Season 3 Reloaded update. The Warzone community had their interest piqued back on May 7, 2021, when Raven Software teased in their patch notes for that day’s update that there were looking to add a Black Ops Cold War version of a popular Modern Warfare Sniper Rifle attachment to the Call of Duty battle royale.charlieintel.com