Warzone devs create Tac Laser counterpart for Cold War Sniper Rifles

With over one hundred million active players and millions in revenue, Call of Duty: Warzone, a free to play battle royale by Activision Studios, in conjunction with Raven Software, has taken the world by storm since its release in March 2020. Call of Duty: Warzone offers players the ability to conquer Verdansk, now set in 1984, in hectic and fast paced battles in various game modes, and either alone or in teams of up to four players. Notwithstanding its raw gameplay, fun playstyle and need for communication, as well as its cult following, Warzone has not been without its critics and detractors. Much of the criticism aimed at the developers concerns the lack of balance with the guns in the game and the sometimes boring meta. Historically, the game has even been described as unplayable during certain periods due to the game’s meta where guns such as the AUG, DMR-14 and M16 were running rampant, as the time to kill or TTK was incredibly high and there was no genuine counter.