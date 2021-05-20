newsbreak-logo
Indianapolis, IN

NTT and INDYCAR Extend Entitlement Partnership, Welcome Fans Back to the Indy 500 with Smart Venue Operations at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NTT and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES set to enhance the Indy 500 viewing experience by powering real-time, data-driven technology at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”. INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 20, 2021) – NTT is continuing its multi-tiered partnership with INDYCAR, signing a multi-year extension as the entitlement sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. In doing so, NTT will continue to deliver the smart technology backbone that will enhance the race experience for INDYCAR fans attending the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 – and from wherever else they may be watching – on Sunday, May 30 at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Technology from NTT will further enable the return of fans to the iconic race after last year’s event was postponed until August and held without fans on-site due to COVID-19 precautions. This year, additional solutions and services will help bring the race to life for those in attendance, as well as the millions of fans following the race around the world.

