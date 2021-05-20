NTT and INDYCAR Extend Entitlement Partnership, Welcome Fans Back to the Indy 500 with Smart Venue Operations at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Simon Pagenaud always seems to be in contention at the GMR Grand Prix. © [Andy Clary/ Spacesuit Media]. While not run on a true road course, but certainly not a total oval either, the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend is definitely an outlier on the NTT IndyCar 2021 schedule. Since its inception in 2014, the race initially drew a crowd interested in seeing how the combo course would be handled by the teams used to setting up their entries for one or the other types of circuits, but not both. Some drivers have at times looked like fish-out-of-water on the somewhat odd circuit, but IndyCar drivers are, if nothing else, adaptable, and fans in the stands and on the infield berms (not available this year) have always found this run “interesting”. Locals need to support this event that should draw more fans. It certainly is a unique, unpredictable opener for Indy’s “Month of May”.