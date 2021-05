Stock futures are poised to start the day with modest gains, as Wall Street looks to keep chipping away at losses from earlier in the week. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) were last seen 114 points higher, though the blue-chip index is still off 2.2% for the week. Investors are poring over U.S. retail sales data that came in this morning, showing sales were unchanged in April --lower than the estimated 1% rise and a far cry from the 10% surge seen in March. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are trading considerably higher, with the tech sector poised to resume its rally.