(Photo Courtesy of Bryant Athletics) The 2021 NCAA DI Men’s lacrosse bracket was released on Sunday, setting in stone the 16 teams that will be fighting to be the last one standing on Memorial Day. And as always, in the days following the bracket being released there is a lot chatter and debate around not only which teams will make a run to Championship Weekend, but also which teams are most likely to pull off an upset win and thus create the most chaos.