Olympians who are nursing moms might have to choose – Games or their babies

By DAVE SHEININ The Washington Post
Sun-Journal
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAliphine Tuliamuk measures her life out in increments rarely exceeding about three hours. She won the marathon at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in just more than two hours 27 minutes. She structures her training days ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics so that she can breastfeed her four-month-old daughter, Zoe, between her morning run, her massage, her weight-training session and her afternoon run. As best she can recall, she has managed to never be away from Zoe for more than three hours at any time.

