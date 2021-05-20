32 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Buffalo Has Changed

Nothing stays the same. Whether we like it or not, change is inevitable; except from vending machines (there's always an exception that proves the rule). The other day my fiance' and I were driving to the Taste of Siam on Elmwood, and as we drove began talking about all the changes Buffalo has seen over the past few years. The building on Elmwood that houses Charlie the Butcher's used to be a parking lot. And right across the street where Panera Bread now takes up residence, used to be a Blockbuster Video. The changes are even starker when you start looking downtown.