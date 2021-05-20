Active Duty Student Joshua Reid Says Discipline Was Key While Balancing Duties and Completing His Degree

For Joshua Reid, an active duty soldier now stationed in Japan, his training gave him the tools he needed to “continue the climb” while finishing his degree through University College at Syracuse University. “As a 10th Mountain Division soldier, the climb to glory for me is being a role model for my nieces and nephews, and also to my friends and in my community,” he says. Reid says that the time management and discipline he’s learned serving in the military helped him accomplish his goal. “I accept my duties as a soldier and a scholar with a deep reverence.”