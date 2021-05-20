Styx Coming To The 2021 Erie County Fair

It was announced on Monday of this week that the Erie County Fair would be returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds this August. Today, we got most of the important information regarding the fair and what to expect from August 11-22. The most important things is that no proof of vaccine will be required to enter; those who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask; and that people will need to purchase tickets online ahead of time, and reserve the date they wish to come.