How to Tap into Your Gut Intuition and Tune Out Society’s Noise and Expectations with Light Watkins

-- "Even though Ive long held a holistic view of life, my scientific career has ultimately taken me full circle, from a reductionistic focus on the biology of brain-gut interactions required for succeeding in my career as a neuroscientist, back to the concept of the interconnectedness of the health of humans and of the environment, and the microbiome, with diet and the mind playing the key role in these connections. To understand its complexity and to identify a way out of our current crisis, this concept comes with a requirement for an ecological and systems view of food, health, and the environment. A conversation is constantly unfolding within us, influenced by our thoughts and emotions, our lifestyle, and the food we eat; the exchange between these factors occurs as a circular process in which the brain influences the gut microbial signals which then feeds back to the brain and body." Emeran A. Mayer, scientist, physician and author of 'The Mind-Gut Connection,' shares more. (557 reads)