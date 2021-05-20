newsbreak-logo
Cuyahoga County, OH

2021 State of the County 5.20.2021

Cleveland Jewish News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Ohio, Cuyahoga County and the rest of the state are beginning to see signs of hope that we're at the beginning of the end of the pandemic. In his annual address, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish provides the community with an update on efforts to support public health and safety during the pandemic, and the many ways in which the County supported residents and small businesses in the ensuing economic crisis. He also provides a look ahead as we begin to emerge from the worst of the pandemic.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
