Las Cruces businesses now offering incentives to attract new workers for hire
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With New Mexico's unemployment rate sitting right above 8%, businesses across Las Cruces are struggling to hire new employees. Dona Ana County's move to the Turquoise level on the state's pandemic reopening map allows restaurants to stay open later and add more capacity to their dining rooms. However, restaurants like Pecan Grill are struggling to hire kitchen and front-of-house staff in order to expand hours and meet client demands.kvia.com