Productivity in business is the continual effort of applying new methods and techniques. In simple words, productivity is to be able to get work done in better quality at a quicker speed. It leads to growth and expansion in business. However, in the services sector, the productivity growth rate had been observed to stagnate in the late ’20s and the reason behind this is management. Then technology took over and businesses witnessed a sharp growth. Modern-day employees and employers both are constantly looking for productivity hacks and seeking how technology increases productivity in the hyper-competitive environment.